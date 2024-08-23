Francis Ngannou on fighting through grief: ‘This is for my son’

Ahead of his return to mixed martial arts later this annum in his debut with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), former UFC star, Francis Ngannou has confirmed he plans to honor his late son, Kobe as he prepares to take on Brazilian opposition, Renan Ferreira.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, snaps his two-year hiatus from the sport in October, having most recently featured in his final Octagon outing against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane — unifying the divisional titles with a unanimous decision win over the Frenchman.

Taking on former world heavyweight boxing champions, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua in the time since, Batie native, Ngannou would drop the former en route to a controversial decision loss — before Watford native, Joshua finished Ngannou with a spectacular knockout defeat earlier this year.

Francis Ngannou plans to honor late son in PFL debut fight this year

And ahead of his PFL debut outing in October in the Middle East, Ngannou revealed he would honoring his late son, Kobe in his fight with Ferreira — admitting he was considering ending his career following his devastating passing earlier this annum.

“FIghting for me is a lifestyle,” Francis Ngannou told assembled media ahead of his PFL MMA debut. “I questioned myself if I should continue or retire, but I didn’t want my son to be the reason for me to do that.”

“It becomes a new purpose for me,” Francis Ngannou explained. “I decided to make a positive out of his 15 months of living. To find strength out of him, as a motivation, to keep going instead of quitting. I think this is the best way of honoring him.”

Furthermore, Ferreira came under fire on social media after he claimed he would be the worst experience of Ngannou’s year — including the passing of his late child, however, explained his comments today — referring to his experience in combat sports solely.

“I just want to make something clear,” Renan Ferreira posted on his official X account. “@francisngannou is a great man & I respect him. When I said that I was going to be his biggest [challenge] this year, I was talking about Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury, not about his family. I am a father myself.”