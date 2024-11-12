Francis Ngannou challenged to ‘Biggest fight in African history’ by ONE champion Reug Reug

Off the back of his stunning victory in a PFL debut fight last month, Francis Ngannou has been challenged to the perceived “biggest fight in African history” by ONE Championship megastar, Reug Reug — with the Senegal native fresh from a contentious title win over Antaloy Malykhin.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, made his long-anticipated SmartCage debut last month, featuring against PFL heavyweight knockout artist, Renan Ferreira.

And returning to combat sports with aplomb, Batie native, Ngannou turned in a stunning first round knockout win over Ferreira, taking down the former unleashing a slew of ground strikes.

Linked with a host of potential foes to share the PFL cage next, Ngannou has been the subject of a call out from ONE Championship heavyweight kingpin, Reug Reug — who labelled a potential cross over pairing as the “biggest fight in African history.

Reug Reug offers to fight PFL star Francis Ngannou in massive cross over match

“The Boss, you were happy to make Francis Ngannou vs Anatoly (Malykhin) happen,” Reug Reug wrote on Instagram in an official post. “I beat the guy, so let’s make the biggest fight in African history: Ngannou vs Reug Rueg / PFL vs ONE.”

🇸🇳 Reug Reug défie 🇨🇲 Francis Ngannou pour l'affronter et organiser le plus grand combat de l'histoire du MMA africain. #PFL vs #ONE ! pic.twitter.com/TuTGgxnnIz — MMA PROPAGANDE 👊🇫🇷 (@MMAPropagande) November 12, 2024

“Everyone has told me I can’t beat who’s in front of me every fight, so let’s test it against the greatest African MMA star in history,” Reug Reug added. “Let’s show the world what we can do!!! #AfricanLegacy #MMAHistory.”

Winning the ONE Championship heavyweight crown just earlier this month, Senegalese behemoth, Reug Reug turned in a controversial split decision win over the above-mentioned Malykhin in Bangkok.

Suffering just a single mixed martial arts defeat since his debut back in 2019, Reug Reug suffered a TKO retirement loss to Kirill Grishenko, before registering notable wins over the likes of Bucheca Almeida before his title fight with Russian favorite, Malykhin.