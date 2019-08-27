Francis Ngannou Explains What Biggest Difference Would Be In Stipe Miocic Rematch

Spread the word!













Francis Ngannou wants another shot at Stipe Miocic and knows thins would go differently a second time around.

Of course, the two fought back at UFC 220 in January of 2018 where many thought Ngannou would go in and knock out Miocic. Yet, that was far from the case as Miocic dominated the fight from the get-go and won by unanimous decision. He exploited the Cameroonian’s wrestling defense and won the fight, 50-44 on all three judge’s scorecards.

Now, almost two years later, Ngannou is confident he has gotten better.

“The biggest difference now is that I have increased my experience and I understand more about the fighting game. My biggest change would be not to underestimate Stipe as I did before,” Ngannou said to MMA Fighting. “The difference would be how to prepare to fight and then how to [condition] my body in training camp as a challenger. How to set up everything compared to the first time.

“Once again, the first time was a mess. I didn’t know what I was doing there. It helped me to understand a lot of things, It helped me to learn. It helped to understand a lot of things. To know how things work.”

But, whether or not Ngannou would get the next title shot against Miocic is to be seen. Of course, the Daniel Cormier-Miocic trilogy fight is always there, but Ngannou is not worried about that happening as he says he deserves the shot first.

“My concern is not about Daniel Cormier having a trilogy,” Ngannou said. “They can have a trilogy or a four-ogy or a five-ogy, whatever they want to. My concern is just about my turn, about my title fight. I can fight Stipe and then the fight after [can be the trilogy] I don’t have no problem with that. My only problem is me fighting for the title. I deserve it.

“I deserve it based on my last three performances. I’m just expecting the title shot. Then whatever happens between DC and Stipe, if they decide to solve it, I don’t have a problem with that. I will be excited to see that trilogy but right now I have to fight for the title, which makes sense.”

