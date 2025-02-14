Francis Ngannou Tells Donald Trump: “America was a country built on diversity and migration”

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on US president Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is one of the most successful mixed martial arts fighters in recent memory. That’s particularly true in the heavyweight division, given that he’s been a champion in both UFC and PFL. Oh, and he’s also had two incredibly lucrative crossover fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

In terms of politics, Francis Ngannou doesn’t tend to get too involved one way or the other. Of course, that doesn’t stop him from weighing in every now and then when questioned on the subject.

In a recent interview, we heard Francis Ngannou speak openly on the politics of none other than Donald Trump.

Francis Ngannou’s view on Donald Trump

“My opinion about Trump has improved a lot. I find him quite interesting. I completely disagree on his political immigration policy. But in the other aspect, I find him very interesting. The problem is that everybody at first was confused and thought Trump was a politician, when he’s a strict businessman.

“The thing that I like about the man, whatever he thinks, he says. And whatever he says, he thinks. That’s something that you’re got to give to him. It’s unique for him. It’s not like other politicians that come shake your hand, but they have a knife to stab you from behind, so it’s quite unique. But America was a country built on diversity and migration, not a country that is more radical about immigration. When you think America–[it]is immigration, that’s what built the country. That’s the DNA of the country, so on that part I will never be okay with that because I feel it personally.”

“It depends where [if Trump is welcome at my next fight] because I might not have a visa because I’m an immigrant. I’m still an immigrant. I’m still in that same position. So yes, I would still go to the American embassy and apply for my visa. I might not be having it.”

