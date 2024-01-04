Ex-Champion Francis Ngannou reflects on heated departure from the UFC: ‘This business can be nasty’

Former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has reflected on his departure from the UFC last year once more, claiming some of the practices in combat sports are “nasty” to say the least – as he gears up for a sophomore boxing walk later this annum.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, departed the UFC at the beginning of last year, following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization the December prior.

Signing with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in the immediate aftermath of exit from the UFC, Ngannou, who has yet to make a walk under the North American-based promotion’s banner.

Making a long-anticipated professional boxing debut in August of last year, Batié knockout artist, Ngannou shared the ring with unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, forcing the Morecambe native the distance in a close, split decision loss – as well as landing a stunning knockdown.

Francis Ngannou reflects on exit from the UFC

And reflecting on his departure from the organization, Ngannou spoke on negotiations with the UFC, and the struggles of navigating a “nasty” business within combat sports.

“I had a lot of controversial opinions about my career decisions because most of those things was about my career this year,” Francis Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “Then negotiations with different organizations that were interested. A lot of them were just trying to navigate the narrative and potentially get some promotion. We have a lot of different people – some two faces.”

“It’s part of the business and that’s something that I learned this year – how this business can be nasty. You have people who pretend to be something that they are not,” Francis Ngannou explained. “But it’s a good part of the learning process. Becoming a fighter and stepping into that position is something you are not educated about. Most fighters never get educated, and that’s why for the most part, fighters keep getting screwed.”

