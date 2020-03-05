Former UFC Lightweight Olivier Aubin-Mercier Signs With PFL

Spread the word!













Olivier Aubin-Mercier has found a new home.

“The Canadian Gangster” revealed Wednesday on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via ESPN) podcast that he had signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The move comes after his UFC contract had expired last summer.

Aubin-Mercier stated that he liked the PFL’s playoff format and had been keeping an eye on the promotion for a while:

“I liked it [the playoff format] so much that during those [last] two years, I was trying to first win my last three fights in the UFC to finish my contract, but then get in PFL after that,” Aubin-Mercier said. “So I’m happy they still took me [despite losing his last UFC fight]. I’m really happy to be with them, and it’s gonna be a hell of a ride for the next year.”

The 31-year-old lightweight was a promising prospect in the UFC. However, a three-fight losing skid involving defeats to Alexander Hernandez, Gilbert Burns and Arman Tsarukyan saw his stock drop.

However, a change of scene may be what he requires at this point in his career.

He won’t be the only Canadian joining the PFL ranks for the 2020 season either. Former UFC title challenger and former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald also signed with the PFL late last year as the promotion continues to bolster its roster.

What do you make of the signing?