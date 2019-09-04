Former UFC Lightweight Melvin Guillard Knocks Out Civilian (Video)

Spread the word!













Move over, BJ Penn — Melvin Guillard is also brawling with civilians and he’s delivering the knockouts as well.

Footage from June 15, 2018 obtained by TMZ was recently released showing Guillard working as a bouncer at Ginn Mill in Denver. As one bar patron was being removed from the premises, another walked up to the entrance only to be greeted by Guillard who proceeded to knock him out.

You can see the video below:

According to reports, the civilian was out cold for 30 seconds before receiving help from others. The victim proceeded to press charges against the former UFC lightweight.

It’s not the first time Guillard has knocked out a civilian either. In fact, he knocked two of them out in a different Colorado bar.

As for his mixed martial arts career, the 36-year-old has not competed since last July where he was knocked out by Takanaro Gomi at a RIZIN event. Guillard is also winless in his last nine bouts, with his last victory coming against Gesias Cavalcante in 2014.

Outside the cage seems to be a different story for him, however.

What do you make of the footage?