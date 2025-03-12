Former UFC Heavyweight Blasts Dana White: ‘Worst Fight in UFC History’ Fumes Over $80 PPV Disaster

Already voicing his concern with the judging on display at UFC 313, Brendan Schaub has not hit out at a strawweight pairing on the event’s main card, branding it as the “worst fight” in the history of the promotion.

Schaub, a former heavyweight contender in the Octagon, voiced his displeasure with the result in the night’s headliner, claiming Alex Pereira likely should have prevailed with a win over Magomed Ankalaev.

if you don’t have Alex (Pereira) winning the first, third — the third is all I can debate with you,” Brendan Schaub said on his YouTube channel. “I get the debate for winning the round for Alex. If you don’t have Alex winning one and five, you don’t know the f*cking sport.”,

It’s a nightmare for the UFC that he (Magomed Ankalaev) won,” Brendan Schaub explained. “A nightmare. Look at Dana’s (White) face. You can tell by his face. He’s looking at Bruce Buffer, and he just goes, ‘F*ck.’ It’s a nightmare that Ankalaev’s the champ.“

Furthermore, the veteran contender has also hit out at the straweeight pairing of former title challenger, Amanda Lemos, and compatriot, Iasmin Lucindo.

Questioning the placement on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 313 card, Schaub claimed the matchup resulted in the “worst” fight in the history of the organization.

Brendan Schaub lays into Amanda Lemos, Iasmin Lucindo fight at UFC 313

“Buddy, it is the worst fight in UFC history,” Schaub explained. “Whoever thought to put her (Amanda Lemos) and her (Iasmin Lucindo) opponent on a main card in a UFC [PPV], it is such low-level skill-wise fighting.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but Dana (White), Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, love you guys, but f*cking stop it because I paid $80. …You are taking advantage of your fanbase and especially the hardcores, you’re f*cking us over,” Schaub concluded.

Emerging with a victory over the course of three rounds in a one-sided win, Lemos’ pairing with Lucindo was infamously called five seconds before the actually buzzer sounded to mark the end of the contest.