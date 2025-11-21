“Like the Epstein files” Former UFC Champ Makes ABSURD Comments Ahead of Qatar Showdown

The most recent remarks made by former UFC welterweight kingpin Belal Muhammad during the UFC Qatar press conference have drawn negative attention from fans.

‘Remember the Name’ will fight Ian Machado Garry this weekend. The former previously lost his welterweight strap in his previously outing to Jack Della Maddalena and will look to return to winning ways to get into title contention again.

During this week’s presser, Muhammad boasted that he is working with young fighters and believes he is gaining their abilities through sparring with them. Comparing training with young partners, to the ‘Epstein files,’ he said:

“My future’s bright. I’m training with young monsters. Ignacio Bahamondes is probably 28, and I think he’s one of the best strikers in the UFC. Like I said, I’ve got a 17-year-old now, Nacho’s younger brother, who’s a monster. It feels like the Epstein files, without, you know, the s*x. I’m getting their powers through sparring and training. It feels good. I love training every day with these guys, I’m learning from these guys, and I’m growing so much from these guys. The energy they bring, it makes me feel younger. I’m still young in this sport. My body feels good every single day when I wake up. I’m blessed to be where I’m at right now.”

Check out Belal Muhammad’s comments below:

For the unversed, Jeffrey Epstein was a child s*x offender. Most recently as per reports, US president Donald Trump made the announcement that he has signed the Epstein Files Transparency Bill and now the Justice Department can publicly release all the Epstein related files.

Ian Machado Garry plans on knocking out Belal Mohammad in Round 1 at UFC Qatar

Ian Machado Garry looks to extend his pro-MMA record to 17-1 this weekend after knocking out Belal Muhammad. The Irishman has his sights on the welterweight title already and plans on dethroning Islam Makhachev post UFC Qatar.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘The Future’ sent a chilling warning to ‘Remember the Name:’

“There is not chance in hell that if he stays on the feet with me, that he survives past five minutes… I am going to beat Belal anywhere I want, but I plan to knock him out in the first round.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry’s comments below: