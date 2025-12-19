Former UFC BMF Champ Backs Arman Tsarukyan Amid Title Shot Denial: “How long are you going to keep Arman in a gulag?”

A former UFC BMF kingpin has expressed disapproval at the UFC’s decision to deny Arman Tsarukyan another title opportunity.

Tsarukyan, the number one lightweight contender, most recently secured a round two submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar and called for a title shot, which was denied by the promotion, as UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett was announced for the interim lightweight strap.

Ahalkalakets’ got his first title opportunity earlier this year at UFC 311 vs. then-155-pound champion Islam Makhachev. However, the Armenian fighter withdrew because of a back injury. Ever since the withdrawal, Dana White has told Tsarukyan that he needs to do more to earn another opportunity.

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his opinions on this matter. He recognizes all sides of the issue and the reasons behind White’s anger, but he also acknowledges that ‘Ahalkalakets’ withdrew because it was too much. Masvidal told Death Row MMA:

“I see both sides to it. As a promoter, when you put that amount of weight, time, money, and resources into a dude to fight for the title, and he wasn’t just fighting anybody, he was fighting Makhachev, there’s nothing you can do to pull away. I know it must’ve been a lot if Arman couldn’t fight, because Arman is a fighter. Your favorite fighter of all time, Dana, Conor, has pulled out like 5–6 times, and yet you’re talking about him fighting at the White House, but he pulled out of events like 4 times, 3 against Michael Chandler. How long are you going to keep Arman in a gulag? Hopefully, they let him out of punishment soon.”

Masvidal thinks Arman Tsarukyan deserves to fight for the interim title over Gaethje and Pimblett. He added:

“I get it, Dana, you’re mad at Arman, and you’ve got to scold him, punish him to show him, ‘Hey, don’t do that again.’ But how many other fighters in clutch moments have missed and gotten their opportunity again? I feel like Arman should have been way over Gaethje and Pimblett.”

Jorge Masvidal shows support for Arman Tsarukyan saying it's unfair to hold him back



“I see both sides to it. As a promoter, when you put that amount of weight, time, money, and resources into a dude to fight for the title and he wasn’t just fighting anybody, he was… pic.twitter.com/5GjGbFmHNs — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 19, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan wants to be the official backup for Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

After pulling out of UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan made weight and was the official backup for the UFC 317 headliner, in which Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira fought for the vacant 155-pound championship.

Now, he has stepped in to be the official backup for the UFC 324 headliner. Earlier this week, at the ACBJJ presser, he said:

“Even if it’s 10 days before or 5 days, I’ll be accepting the fight. I’ll have my weight checked and be in shape. I’ll train, spar… I will celebrate New Year’s in Armenia, then I’ll go to Las Vegas for the Pimblett vs Gaethje fight. It’s not easy, our weight is not easy, but I’ll be ready.”

