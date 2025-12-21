Former Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Compares Jake Paul to a ‘Club Player,’ Calls Anthony Joshua Fight “Deluded and Sad”

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen has shared his thoughts on the Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul heavyweight boxing match, which took place this past weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami and was also streamed live on Netflix.

‘The Problem Child’ did much better than what many had anticipated, as he lasted for six rounds inside the ring with ‘AJ,’ who is a two-time former unified heavyweight titleholder.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer pulled out every trick in his book to stall and frustrate Anthony Joshua. However, in Round 5, the Brit knocked Paul down twice, but the latter managed to beat the count.

By Round 6, a gassed-out Paul was in survival mode and was knocked down a third time. This time, when he beat the count and was back on his feet, ‘AJ’ went for the kill. He knocked Paul down for the fourth and final time, which was enough to secure the TKO win.

Jake Paul has received acclaim from many, despite his defeat. The 28-year-old was picking his moments to land, getting back up every time he was down, and did not get knocked out cold.

But Kevin Pietersen feels otherwise about the Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul bout.

Kevin Pietersen gives his thoughts on Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul

Kevin Pietersen likened the Joshua vs. Paul boxing match to him being in his prime and encountering a club cricketer who believes they are better than Pietersen. On X, ‘KP’ wrote:

“Anthony Joshua fighting Jake Paul is like me in my pomp, facing a club cricketer, and the club cricketer thinking they’re good enough to knock me over. Deluded and sad that it was even broadcast!”

Check out Kevin Pietersen’s comments below:

Anthony Joshua fighting Jake Paul is like me in my pomp, facing a club cricketer and the club cricketer thinking they’re good enough to knock me over.

Deluded and sad that it was even broadcast! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 20, 2025

Paul suffered a double broken jaw and had to undergo surgery after the ‘AJ’ fight. He informed fans:

“Surgery went well, thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days, so no.”

Check out the latest update from Jake Paul below: