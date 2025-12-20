Anthony Joshua Wants to “Netflix and Chill” After Sending Jake Paul to Shadow Realm

Two-time former unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua wants to Netflix and chill after stopping Jake Paul earlier tonight in round six of their heavyweight boxing match at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Joshua was frustrated with Paul moving around the ring in the first few rounds of the bout to survive. However, in the fifth round, ‘AJ’ ended the frustration by knocking down the 28-year-old back-to-back. Despite enduring heavy blows, ‘The Problem Child’ managed to beat the count.

However, in Round 6, ‘AJ’ secured another knockdown, and when Paul got back to his feet, the former gave him no time to recover and sent him crashing to the canvas with a brutal right hand to the chin. That was enough for the Brit to seal the night.

Anthony Joshua with the smile on his face seconds before knocking out Jake Paul is wild 😭 #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/C9rPpqwVta — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 20, 2025

During his bout with Anthony Joshua, Paul suffered a double broken jaw, as he informed fans via social media. On the other hand, ‘AJ’ did not take noticeable damage and now wants to fight Tyson Fury in 2026.

Anthony Joshua to “Netflix and chill” after TKO win over Jake Paul

After the fight, Anthony Joshua posted a clip on X of him dismantling Jake Paul. He captioned it:

“Netflix and chill.”

Joshua, however, lauded Jake Paul’s performance and the latter’s courage to get up “time and time again” after getting knocked down. AJ’ told Ariel Helwani:

“It wasn’t the best performance. The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down, and hurt him. That had been the request leading up… It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination. Jake Paul he’s done really well tonight. I want to give him his props. He got up time and time again. It was difficult in there for him, but he kept trying to find a way. It takes a real man to do that.”

