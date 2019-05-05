Former Boxing Champ Trolls Daniel Cormier: Your Striking Sucks

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is a great MMA color commentator. But he didn’t like what he heard in the “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Danny Jacobs middleweight title fight last evening.

Alvarez took home the unanimous decision, in the process defending his multiple world titles and picking up Jacobs’ International Boxing Federation championship.

Despite the play-by-play man Brian Kenny and former WBC light middleweight champion Sergio Mora on color narrating the fight as if Jacobs was being thoroughly outclassed, the scorecards and “DC” would not agree with their assessment. The cards read 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112, indicating the fight was indeed closer than they were leading on.

Clearly seeing and hearing two different fights, Cormier took to Twitter to hash it out.

Mora Lashes Out

Obviously, Mora was going to have something to say about the matter.

However, he took the conversation in a slightly different direction. Even offering to help “DC” out with his striking should he ever meet Jon Jones again.

The quick-thinking Cormier would respond to Mora and basically shut all further beef down with a brilliant comeback.

