Former Boxing Champ Trolls Daniel Cormier: Your Striking Sucks

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is a great MMA color commentator. But he didn’t like what he heard in the “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Danny Jacobs middleweight title fight last evening.

Alvarez took home the unanimous decision, in the process defending his multiple world titles and picking up Jacobs’ International Boxing Federation championship.

Despite the play-by-play man Brian Kenny and former WBC light middleweight champion Sergio Mora on color narrating the fight as if Jacobs was being thoroughly outclassed, the scorecards and “DC” would not agree with their assessment. The cards read 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112, indicating the fight was indeed closer than they were leading on.

Clearly seeing and hearing two different fights, Cormier took to Twitter to hash it out.

Why are they talking as if Danny Jacobs is getting washed out? I believe these are close rounds — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 5, 2019

Brian Kenny and Sergio Mora really suck! Canelo won but Danny fought a good fight man wtf they ruined the fight. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 5, 2019

Canelo and his team just made two lucky fans night! These dudes Brian Kenny and Sergio mora are truly fanning out. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 5, 2019

Mora Lashes Out

Obviously, Mora was going to have something to say about the matter.

However, he took the conversation in a slightly different direction. Even offering to help “DC” out with his striking should he ever meet Jon Jones again.

Sorry you thought I sucked champ. I think your striking sucks. Let me work with you so @JonnyBones doesn’t kick your ass for a third straight time. https://t.co/p0yHZtN1I9 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 5, 2019

The quick-thinking Cormier would respond to Mora and basically shut all further beef down with a brilliant comeback.