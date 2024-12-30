“Those Guys F*cking Suck” – Former Bellator Fighter Absolutely Shreds “Sh*tty A**” PFL

For a company that claims to put fighters first, the PFL certainly seems to have pissed off a lot of them.

In November 2023, the Professional Fighters League announced that it had purchased Bellator MMA, folding the promotion’s entire roster into its own in an attempt to further compete with the UFC. Thus far, the PFL has run six events with the Bellator name attached, including a PFL vs. Bellator card in 2024 that pitted top stars from the two organizations against one another.

Unfortunately, the promotion rubbed a lot of fighters the wrong way when it canceled events in Chicago, Paris, and Japan that were scheduled to go down between October and December 2024.

Since then, multiple fighters have expressed their frustration with how the PFL is handling the merger and its failure to properly manage its massive roster. Patricio Pitbull, Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson, and Patchy Mix are just a few PFL contracted fighters who have slammed the organization in recent months.

Now you can add former Bellator standout Sabah Homasi to the list of fighters speaking out.

Though no longer with the organization, ‘The Punisher’ was more than willing to share his candid thoughts on the promotion now that he’s exited the PFL in favor of a more fighter-friendly company — Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“[The past year] wasn’t the greatest, let’s just say that,” Homasi told MMA Fighting. “We ended on a great note. That’s all that matters. Between PFL acquiring Bellator, which was super shitty, and just not fighting for over a year. That was the worst part. Whatever, we’re back on track. “It was amazing [working with BKFC]. They welcomed me with open arms. I talked a lot with everybody upon arrival and checking in and on fight night, it was the weirdest thing ever, I had no nerves. Before the fight started I got into the ring and I looked at my guys in the corner and I’m like guys, I’m too calm right now. It’s scary how calm I am. I was just in my element. Just comfortable being where I’m at. [BKFC president] Dave Feldman’s a great guy. Met him, chopped it up with him a bit. “He’s amazing. I’m looking forward to my future with BKFC. It feels good to be a part of an organization that actually takes care of their fighters. Not like f*cking sh*tty ass PFL.”

Homasi made his BKFC debut at the promotion’s December 21 event in Hollywood and scored himself a 62-second knockout of Eduardo Peralta.

Homasi calls PFL’s acquisition of Bellator the ‘worst thing to happen in mMA today’

Despite PFL co-founder Donn Davis’ promise that “all of them are coming over” in regards to Bellator fighters remaining on the roster following the merger, Homasi says that dozens of fighters were shown the door almost immediately.

“I literally called it,” Homasi said. “I told everybody. I said it before it happened. I said this would be the worst thing to happen in MMA today. It f*cking happened. They did a huge disservice to veteran fighters on their roster. They cut over 100 people. 100 high-level fighters. It’s like where are these guys going to go fight?”

Obviously, Homasi isn’t shy about sharing his poor experience with the promotion and is more than willing to offer a word of advice to fighters either under contract with the PFL or those considering signing with the promotion.