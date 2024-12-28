Ex-UFC Fighter Slams PFL’s Lackluster Matchmaking: ‘They Don’t Know What They’re Doing’

While they’re technically the second-biggest fight promotion in the United States, the PFL has a long way to go before earning respect from both fans and fighters.

In November 2023, the Professional Fighters League made a big splash in the world of MMA by buying Bellator, a fledgling organization that had introduced the world to Eddie Alvarez, Michael Chandler, the Pitbull brothers, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, and many more. Anyone signed to Bellator at the time of the merger was immediately folded into the PFL roster.

That includes current Bellator light heavyweight champion Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson.

A former Ultimate Fighter winner, Anderson captured his first world title in March after scoring a unanimous decision victory over Karl Moore at Bellator Champions Series 1 in Belfast to claim the 205-pound belt. Since then, ‘Overtime’ has been left in limbo waiting for the powers that be in the PFL to decide when or if he’ll fight for them again.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Anderson didn’t hold back while talking about the PFL’s lackluster leadership and their lack of knowledge about the fight game.

“With Donn [Davis] and Pete [Murray], I don’t know what their plans are,” Anderson said. “At the same time, from the outside looking in it looks like guys that haven’t really spent much time in fighting, so they don’t really know what they’re doing at the moment. They’re trying to make business moves. They’re good at Wall Street-type stuff and stocks and making money. But that’s a different game to the fight game, so I don’t know their plans.”

Donn Davis is the co-founder of chairman of the Professional Fighters League while Pete Murray serves as the promotion’s CEO.

Corey Anderson isn’t the only fighter frustrated by the PFL’s decision-making

Corey Anderson isn’t the only PFL fighter frustrated over the lack of direction. In November, Patchy Mix didn’t hold back after the promotion canceled its Bellator Champions Series event in Paris scheduled for November 16. Mix was expected to square off with Leandro Higo at the event.

“I’ve been training my ass off for the last half of year for nothing,” Mix wrote on X. “This is frustrating in the prime of my career and I’ve had my fight in November cancelled? Then now again I’m being told I’m off January Dubai card? I am the best in the world and I want to fight to prove it.”

Patricio Pitbull was also left sitting on the sidelines after hoping to compete multiple times in 2024.

“I haven’t fought since February,” Pitbull posted. “I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else. Then they had a replacement, I bring people over, spend more money with the camp and there’s no fight.”

For a company that claims to put fighters first, the PFL certainly seems to be doing the exact opposite.