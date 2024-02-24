Yoel Romero punishes Thiago Santos’ lead leg en route to unanimous decision – PFL vs. Bellator Highlights

Yoel Romero got back into the win column on Saturday night inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at PFL vs. Bellator: Champs

Representing Bellator MMA, the former UFC title challenger delivered a methodical performance against the always-dangerous Thiago Santos. Through three rounds of action, the ‘Soldier of God’ punished Santos’ lead leg which stifled Santos’ offense through most of the 15-minute affair.

Official Result: Yoel Romero def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Romero moved to 16-7 in his mixed martial arts career and earned his first win since a September 2022 meeting with Melvin Manhoef. Santos fell to 22-12 and has now lost five of his last six fights.

