‘Fluffy’ Hernandez Was Let Down by Khamzat Chimaev’s Title Performance: ‘I Want Someone to Get Hurt’

Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez wasn’t thrilled with Khamzat Chimaev’s championship-winning performance at UFC 319.

While ‘Borz’ delivered one of the most dominant performances in title-fight history, many were left unimpressed with Chimaev’s wrestle-heavy attack and his perceived lack of interest in finishing Dricus Du Plessis during their five-round affair in Chicago.

A fast-rising middleweight contender, Hernandez echoed a similar sentiment during a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

“I grew up striking. I love striking. I think I love that side of fighting. Khamzat usually does send it. Most of his fights he sends. He does. But like I said, he did a smart thing. He shut him down, solidified the belt, and now it’s his call, you know what I mean? “He did everything right. Like he probably should do that for your first fight for the title—he played it safe, played it smart. So respect to him on that. It was very good and beautiful in a way. But as a fan, it’s like I don’t know. I want someone get hurt.”

‘Fluffy’ Hernandez meets ‘RDR’ in a high-stakes middleweight clash

Coming off his own show-stealing showcase against Roman Dolidze in August, ‘Fluffy’ will look to solidify himself as the next man up for Chimaev when he squares off with former two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder. The two will headline UFC Vancouver when the promotion heads back to ‘Raincity’ on October 18.

Hernandez goes into the bout riding an eight-fight win streak and sitting sixth-ranked contender in the division—two spots below de Ridder.