Floyd Mayweather receives an apology from RIZIN’s President after the flower incident at Super RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather has been issued an apology from RIZIN president Noboyuki Sakakibara, after the flower tossing incident from Mayweather’s fight at Super RIZIN.

Mayweather took on Mikuru Asakura this past Saturday, September 24th in a boxing match in Japan, under the RIZIN banner. ‘Money’ walked away with a knockout victory over Asakura, in dominant fashion. Asakura was able to land a few punches on the 50-0 boxer, but ultimately didn’t do enough to get a victory.

Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their boxing exhibition bout 🥊pic.twitter.com/fTMr3kE97o — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 25, 2022

At RIZIN, there is a pre-bout flower-giving ceremony, prior to every bout. The person that was in charge of giving the bouquet of flowers to Mayweather, simply threw the lowers in front of Mayweather’s feet. Mayweather seemed puzzled and didn’t know what to do, so he picked up the flowers and gave them to his coaches in the corner. It is still not known why the person threw the flowers on the ground, but Sakakibara would go on to call this person a “vile individual”.

Floyd: You all need to give me my flowers while I’m still here



This guy: pic.twitter.com/LhkoZuEAOB — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 25, 2022

Sakakibara issued his apology to Floyd Mayweather in an Instagram post

“We deeply apologize for letting such a vile individual step into the sacred ring. We promise that we will make sure such actions will never be taken place ever again. Thank you for all of you who came and watched today. Heartfelt thanks to all 22 athletes who participated today. And I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for putting another low quality man in the ring. I promise to do a thorough job so that I won’t allow this kind of vulgar behavior in the future.” Sakakibara posted on his Instagram

It was announced today that Mayweather’s next bout will be against KSI’s younger brother Deji, in an exhibition match. The two will face off in Dubai on November 13th.

Deji, the younger brother of KSI, says he's boxing @FloydMayweather in an exhibition on Nov. 13 in Dubai 👀 pic.twitter.com/HpKCRBDLAN — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 26, 2022

