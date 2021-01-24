Following his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, former foes of Conor McGregor have since revealed their thoughts surrounding ‘Notorious.’ Most notable amongst them is that of undefeated boxer, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. According to a report by MMA Junkie, Mayweather shared a post that said the following:

“Why is @floydmayweather hated for the way he carries himself but @thenotoriousmma is loved for the same way he carries himself?”

Mayweather also responded to the post, in a rant against the Irishman. ‘Money’ had the following to say:

“I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exists. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural-born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate.

“It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate comes from my own people” (As transcribed by MMA Junkie).

The disrespect shown by McGregor, during the build up to their widely publicized boxing match has clearly not been fully forgiven by Mayweather. However it was not only Mayweather that took shots at McGregor following UFC 257. Current UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted his thoughts on the ‘Notorious’ one.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

