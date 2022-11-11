Floyd Mayweather Jr. scorns Jake Paul over fighting old men: “Does he want to fight me? Of course, I’m nearly 50 years old.”

All-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. is not impressed with Jake Paul’s opponents. In a press conference for his exhibition fight against Deji for Global Titans on November 13, Mayweather was asked about potentially fighting Jake Paul.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr answered that he respects what Jake Paul is doing, but not who it’s against. He explained:

“A lot of times when you say certain things you don’t want what you say you want. I mean he’s doing good for what he’s doing. You know, like I said, for what he’s doing [Audience laughs].”

On getting called out by ‘The Problem Child,’ ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd said:

“He’s just a lot of talk. It’s different when you’re [facing boxers] at the highest level; once you get in there with a real fighter that can really fight. Is he doing good? Absolutely. For who he’s fighting. Guys 50, guys 40 [Audience laughs]. Does he want to fight me? Of course, I’m nearly 50 years old, of course, he wants to fight me.”

See the full video below:

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is undefeated in professional boxing. He has defeated former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, plus former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren.

Since retiring after his final professional fight against Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been actively taking exhibition bouts against various people. He fought kickboxing great Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul, and MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. Upcoming on November 13, he will face YouTuber Deji Olatunji.

Mayweather may be mocking a fight against Jake Paul now, however, money speaks.