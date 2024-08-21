Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: ‘He can continue to steal money’

Former multiple time and weight world champion, Floyd Mayweather has praised Jake Paul’s entrepreneurial skills to lure former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson into a November boxing match – claiming the Ohio native is simply “stealing” money.

Paul, an outspoken professional boxer and social media influencer, turned in his tenth professional victory earlier this year against UFC alum turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle FIghting Championship) star, Mike Perry – stopping the Flint native with a stunning sixth round knockout win in Tampa, Florida.

And now booked once more to take on former heavyweight world champion, Tyson in a much-scrutinized professional boxing match in November, Paul’s skills to apparently “steal” money from fans and promoters is second to none.

Floyd Mayweather talks Jake Paul’s boxing career

“What he’s (Jake Paul) doing is kinda cool,” Floyd Mayweather told Treasure Hustle. “If he can continue to steal money and they match him the way they match him, I can’t knock his hustle.”

“If they can match him the way that they have been, more power to him,” Floyd Mayweather explained. “

I asked Floyd Mayweather his thoughts on Jake Paul being categorized as a YouTuber/ Influencer boxer vs being called a "REAL" boxer ahead of his fight with Mike Tyson: pic.twitter.com/Ssrafel58u — Treasure Wilson (@treasurewilsxn) May 30, 2024

Despite his inactivity and time away from the squared circle, Tyson predicted earlier this week how he would land a vicious and definitive win over Paul when they share the boxing ring before the end of the year in ‘The Lone Star State’.

“Very painfully,” Mike Tyson warned Jake Paul during their press conference overnight in New York. “Be in shape. Be in good shape because your health depends on it.”

“I think he’s (Mike Tyson) a mitt warrior,” Jake Paul replied. “The Instagram videos are cute but we’ll see what happens in the ring on November 15. At the end of the day, we’ll see if he’s still got it.”



“Listen, as soon as I catch this guy, he’s going to be running around,” Mike Tyson responded. “As soon as I catch this guy, it’s going to be totally over. He’s going to run like a thief.”