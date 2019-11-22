Floyd Mayweather Ending Retirement, Will Bring Fans Another ‘Spectacular’ Event In 2020 With Dana White

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC president Dana White and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be working on another project together in 2020, that will see Mayweather coming out of retirement yet again.

Both White and Mayweather were spotted sitting together at this week’s Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers game. Mayweather took to his Instagram to post a photo of himself and White at the game, captioning it with a tease for a “spectacular” event in 2020.

“@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

Mayweather followed that up with a picture of himself in his boxing attire, captioning the photo with a revelation that he’ll end his retirement from boxing in 2020 as well.

“Coming out of retirement in 2020”

The news presents a plethora of possibilities. With White looking to get Zuffa Boxing off to a hot start, the involvement of Mayweather could help greatly. Of course, the immediate assumption would be Mayweather running things back with Conor McGregor, who he fought and defeated in 2017 to extend his legendary undefeated record to 50-0.

However, it remains to be seen exactly what Mayweather and White’s plans are for 2020.

What do you think Mayweather is suggesting he and White are working on for 2020?