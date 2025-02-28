Filipina Champion Denice Zamboanga Ready To Set Friendship Aside In World Title Showdown With Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173

Denice Zamboanga has dreamed of this moment for years. On August 1, at ONE 173: Denver, she will step into the cage against her former teammate and reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion, Stamp Fairtex, in a high-stakes unification bout.

Denice Zamboanga vs. Stamp Fairtex

The two used to train together in Thailand, forging a bond through countless hours of sparring and preparation. But when the cage door closes at Ball Arena, their friendship will take a backseat to business.

“It doesn’t matter who the champion is, be it her or someone else, my mindset going into the fight will always be that way,” Denice Zamboanga said speaking to The MMA Superfan, “This is going to be all business for me… Back in training, we do it seriously, so imagine when we’re fighting for the belt. I think that friendship will have to be set aside and, after the match, we’re back to normal.”

‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga moved to Thailand to train with Stamp, initially serving as one of her training partners at the Fairtex gym. In an interview with Tim Wheaton, she explained, “I had a job here in the Philippines, and then I got an email to train there—to train with Stamp—to become one of her training partners. So I just went to Thailand to train, and I think it was two years of training there.”

Now, after years of grinding through the ranks, she’s finally getting her shot at the undisputed title. “Yeah, of course, because we’re fighting for a belt. We’re talking about the dream. Just hearing those words, it’s really like—I just can’t believe this is happening, you know? I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here.”

Zamboanga enters the fight on a four-fight winning streak, capped by a second-round stoppage of Alyona Rassohyna, the first woman to defeat Stamp in MMA. That win earned her the interim title and solidified her claim as the rightful challenger for the undisputed crown.

Meanwhile, Stamp has been sidelined since winning the atomweight title against Ham Seo Hee due to a knee injury. Now fully recovered, the charismatic Thai superstar is ready to defend her throne against a familiar foe. ONE 173: Denver marks ONE Championship’s return to North America. For Denice Zamboanga, it’s a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream—even if it means putting friendship on hold for one night.