Filip Hrgovic lands decision win over veteran Joe Joyce in WBO title fight – Highlights

Croatian heavyweight star, Filip Hrgovic has landed himself the WBO international heavyweight championship tonight, courtesy of a unanimous decision win over British veteran, Joe Joyce in their title fight in Manchester.

Hrgovic, a former IBF heavyweight title challenger — albeit interim, suffered defeat in his most recent venture to the ring against common-foe, Daniel Dubois via eighth round knockout — suffering his first-ever professional loss.

As for Joyce, the Londoner has been handed his fourth overall loss — and his second on the bounce tonight to Hrgovic, following a prior decision loss of his own against veteran fan-favorite, Derek Chisora.

And coming unstuck tonight against Hrgovic, Joyce was beaten well over the course of 12 rounds in their international heavyweight title fight, with many pointing to the age and disparity between the duo’s abilities in close throughout the pairing.

Finding himself on the wrong side of a unanimous decision loss, Joyce was accused of “defending with his face” and eating shots which would not have landed so significantly earlier in his faltering career.

Below, catch the highlights from Filip Hrgovic’s win against Joe Joyce