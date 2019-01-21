Several Fights Announced For UFC Nashville

Several fights have now been announced for UFC Nashville on March 23rd.

The event will go down from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. A huge welterweight bout has already been confirmed as the night’s main event. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will jump up to 170 pounds to face ex-title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Now, we have a few more fights to pass along for the event (via MMA Fighting). UFC heavyweights Curtis Blaydes will face Justin Willis on the card. UFC strawweights Randa Markos and Angela Hill will also square off. Also, three flyweight bouts have also been announced. Those being Maycee Barber vs. JJ Aldrich, Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia, and Jussier Formiga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC Nashville will be airing on ESPN+. You can check out the full updated card below: