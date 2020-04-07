Fighters React To Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Announcement

Earlier today Dana White announced Tony Ferguson would face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249.
Ferguson was originally scheduled to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic left the upcoming event without a home before Nurmagomedov was forced off the card last week due to travel issues.
Since then fight fans have been speculating about who may take his place with many correctly guessing top 155lb contender Gaethje would be the man to step in on short notice. UFC President, White took to Twitter to announce the fight after previously promising to break some big news, he said.
“The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!”
After the news broke MMA fighters took to Twitter to react – check out what they had to say below.