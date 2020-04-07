Fighters React To Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Announcement

Spread the word!













Earlier today Dana White announced Tony Ferguson would face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249.

Ferguson was originally scheduled to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic left the upcoming event without a home before Nurmagomedov was forced off the card last week due to travel issues.

Since then fight fans have been speculating about who may take his place with many correctly guessing top 155lb contender Gaethje would be the man to step in on short notice. UFC President, White took to Twitter to announce the fight after previously promising to break some big news, he said.

“The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!”

After the news broke MMA fighters took to Twitter to react – check out what they had to say below.

Unfortunate we don’t get the Ferguson/khabib but This is still going to be 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC249 https://t.co/dyo1tCaylQ — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 6, 2020

Me and conor at 170 then? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 6, 2020

Congrats fellas! I hope you guys have a safe and healthy last few days to fight night. With no other sporting events going on, I think it’s safe to say, the WORLD will be watching! https://t.co/L7uO14304W — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 6, 2020

Yessss!!! The mma drought is over 😭😭



I've missed saturday night fights #UFC249 https://t.co/YG6G9XwcqL — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 6, 2020

Sad it isn’t Khabib vs Tony but happy we get some fighting still https://t.co/felcjOkPsu — Ethereum is on fire (@Benaskren) April 6, 2020

Wow so @TheNotoriousMMA gotta sit and wait for a while. Otherwise who will he fight? @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/CyBsO87jnj — Ethereum is on fire (@Benaskren) April 6, 2020

so we all gonna ignore the fact Khabob ran away from the fight 🙄 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 6, 2020

Strait G! — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) April 6, 2020