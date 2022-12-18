Fighters react to a drama-filled World Cup final as Lionel Messi leads Argentina to victory: “WHAT A GOAT!”

After four years, today was the day one of the world’s most illustrious sporting competitions gave us yet another unforgettable finale.
MMA fighters across the world were in absolute awe as they watched Argentina and France collide in what is already being labeled the best FIFA World Cup final of all time.
Argentina’s infamous Lionel Messi and France’s young superstar Kylian Mbappé stole to show as they traded punch for punch with Messi netting two goals as opposed to Mbappé’s hat trick in a match that was filled with back-and-forth drama.
Argentina took the game by storm early on going 2-nil up in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and teammate, Angel Di Maria.
However, after making some substitutions and adjustments to their game plan, France were able to battle back and force the game to extra time thanks to two quick goals from Kylian Mbappé.
From there, the action only escalated as Messi scored his second goal. Argentina believed they had done enough, only to be matched with a Mbappé penalty kick with minutes remaining.
With both teams unable to be separated within 120 minutes of play, the game would be decided by penalties. Thanks to crucial goalkeeping from Emiliano Martíenz and a well-taken spot-kick goal from Gonzalo Montiel, Argentina had finally done it winning their third-ever World Cup for the first time since 1986.
The fighting community were in absolute ecstasy after such an incredible game of soccer. See below for some of the best reactions from the fighters.