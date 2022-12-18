Fighters react to a drama-filled World Cup final as Lionel Messi leads Argentina to victory: “WHAT A GOAT!”

After four years, today was the day one of the world’s most illustrious sporting competitions gave us yet another unforgettable finale.

MMA fighters across the world were in absolute awe as they watched Argentina and France collide in what is already being labeled the best FIFA World Cup final of all time.

Argentina’s infamous Lionel Messi and France’s young superstar Kylian Mbappé stole to show as they traded punch for punch with Messi netting two goals as opposed to Mbappé’s hat trick in a match that was filled with back-and-forth drama.

Argentina took the game by storm early on going 2-nil up in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and teammate, Angel Di Maria.

However, after making some substitutions and adjustments to their game plan, France were able to battle back and force the game to extra time thanks to two quick goals from Kylian Mbappé.

From there, the action only escalated as Messi scored his second goal. Argentina believed they had done enough, only to be matched with a Mbappé penalty kick with minutes remaining.

With both teams unable to be separated within 120 minutes of play, the game would be decided by penalties. Thanks to crucial goalkeeping from Emiliano Martíenz and a well-taken spot-kick goal from Gonzalo Montiel, Argentina had finally done it winning their third-ever World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Hispanic commentators when Argentina wins the World Cup is emotional af!! Listen to the passion in my mans voice. pic.twitter.com/MrZiLVzdCN — EddieVR (@sauceddie) December 18, 2022

The fighting community were in absolute ecstasy after such an incredible game of soccer. See below for some of the best reactions from the fighters.

Fighters react to the world cup final

Congrats to France for the amazing run at the World Cup and a beautiful game today. They will be back 👏🏿 #WorldCupFinal @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/6wFrpxP3Wo — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 18, 2022

This world cup final is unreal 😳 #WorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 18, 2022

GOOSEBUMPS. INCREDIBLE WORLD CUP. MBAPPE AND MESSI PUT ON A SHOW. WTF. pic.twitter.com/WTBq8ylUXZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2022

😳 — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) December 18, 2022

This game! ⚽️🤯 — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 18, 2022

This soccer game is crazy. #FIFAWorldCupFinal — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) December 18, 2022

Dale chango, convertite en héroe pic.twitter.com/ZU9YoiLyDF — Emiliano Sordi (@emilianosordi) December 18, 2022

Messi finally wins one. Unreal. #FIFAWorldCup — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 18, 2022

What a game #ArgentinaVsFrance — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) December 18, 2022

Which fighter’s reaction was most like yours?