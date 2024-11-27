Fighter’s Death at MMA Event Sparks Calls for Regulatory Reform in Enoch, Alberta

A tragic incident occurred at a charity MMA event in Enoch, Alberta, just outside Edmonton, on Saturday, November 25, 2024. A 33-year-old amateur fighter from Edmonton died following his participation in the event.

The Enoch event was organized by Ultra MMA, a UK-based company that offers novice fighters the opportunity to compete after two months of free training. The company claims to provide the same level of medical care and regulation as professional events.

The fighter collapsed after his bout and was carried out of the ring. The remaining fights for the evening were canceled. RCMP were informed of the death on Monday morning and are now investigating the circumstances.

Concerns have been raised about the event’s organization and safety measures. Some participants felt the two-month training period was insufficient preparation for cage fighting. Questions have arisen about the level of medical supervision and fight regulation.

This incident has sparked discussions about the regulation of combative sports in Alberta where there is no provincial oversight instead athletic commissions are run at the jurisdiction level. Interestingly, this tragedy follows the recent release of a fatality inquiry report into the 2017 death of fighter Tim Hague, which called for significant changes to Alberta’s combative sports regulations.

The event’s organizer, Ultra MMA, has expressed condolences to the fighter’s family and stated that the event was sanctioned by a municipal combative sports commission from central Alberta.

