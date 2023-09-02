Ciryl Gane is back in the hunt after an absolutely dominant performance at UFC Paris.
The former interim heavyweight champion suffered a massive setback in his title tilt with reigning titleholder Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in March, but ‘Bon Gamin’ put all of that behind him and had a true return to form in the City of Light on Saturday night. Stepping into the main event for a showdown with fellow top-ten-ranked contender Sergei Spivac, Ciryl Gane put on a brilliant performance, securing a second-round TKO against the streaking Moldovan standout.
From the opening bell, it was clear that Ciryl Gane was in complete control, peppering Spivac with a bevy of strikes that the ‘Polar Bear’ simply had no answer for. Going into the second round, it was quite clear that Spivac wanted out as he repeatedly stood in the phone booth with Gane, but offered no offensive output for fear of what would come back his way.
Finally tired of playing with his food, Ciryl Gane unleashed a flurry of strikes that lasted nearly 20 seconds before the referee stepped in and called for a stoppage.
With the win, Gane has once again established himself as a formidable force in the heavyweight division. He is now 9-2 under the UFC banner, his only losses coming against the former and current heavyweight champions, Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.
Fans and Fighters on X React to Ciryl Gane’s Insane Performance at UFC Paris
Multiple mixed martial artists, including Gane’s opponent at UFC Paris last year, Tai Tuivasa, reacted to the heavyweight star’s dismantling of Sergei Spivac in Saturday’s main event clash.