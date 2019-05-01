Felice Herrig Forced Out Of UFC 238 With Torn ACL

Women’s strawweight fighter Felice Herrig won’t get the opportunity to fight in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois, at UFC 238.

That’s because “The Lil’ Bulldog” will need to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL. The injury will sideline Herrig and keep her out of her match-up with Yan Xiaonan on June 8 at the United Center.

Herrig shared the unfortunate news via an Instagram video.

“Hello. Uh, crutches. That’s never a good thing, and it’s not,” Herrig said to her followers. “Unfortunately (on) Friday I tore my ACL, and I do need surgery, which means that I will not be fighting on (UFC 238), which is a bummer for sure. I just want to say I’m sorry to the fans, to the UFC and most definitely my opponent. I hope that she gets a replacement. There’s still enough time. As for me, what can you do? All I can do is move forward and work on my recovery … and come back stronger than ever.”

It is a rough break for Herrig, who has lost her last two fights to Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson. It’s unclear at this time if Xiaonan will be rebooked on the same card.

This is what UFC 238 looks like as of this writing.