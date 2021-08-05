Fedor Emelianenko finally has an opponent for Bellator’s eagerly anticipated show at the VTB Arena in Moscow.

In June, Bellator announced that they would be heading to Russia for the first time ever and that ‘The Russian Emperor’ would of course headline the card.

Since then, speculation about who may fight Emelianenko on October 23 has gone into overdrive. Several high-profile names have volunteered their services but according to MMA Junkie, Tim Johnson will square off against the MMA legend over three rounds later this year.

The former Pride heavyweight champion is no longer at the peak of his powers and will be 45 by the time Bellator Moscow takes place. Despite that, he remains a draw and a tough task for a lot of Bellator heavyweight. Since coming out of retirement in 2015, has amassed a respectable 5-2 record. Last time out, he made it look easy when he squares off against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, knocking out the former UFC champion inside three minutes at Bellator 237 in 2019.

Tim Johnson has been on something of a roll as of late. The 236-year-old picked up high-profile wins over Tyrell Fortune, Matt Mitrione and Cheick Kongo to secure a shot at the interim heavyweight title. He ultimately fell to a decision defeat against one of Emelianenko’s protégé’s – Valentin Moldavsky.

Who do you think will win at Bellator Moscow on October 23? Fedor Emelianenko or Tim Johnson?