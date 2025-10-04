Farid Basharat Ginds Out Unanimous Decision Win Over Chris Gutierrez – UFC 320 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Farid Basharat notched another big win at UFC 320, outworking a more than game Chris Gutierrez.

Basharat was in complete control of the first two rounds, prompting Gutierrez to push the pace in the third, delivering a flurry of strikes and momentarily taking Basharat to the mat. Though Gutierrez was unable to control Basharat, he did more than enough to steal the third round.

Unfortunately, it was too little too late after Basharat had already banked the first two rounds, earning him his fifth straight win inside the Octagon and moving him to 14-0 overall.

Official Result: Farid Basharat def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out Highlights From Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez at UFC 320:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

