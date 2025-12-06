Fares Ziam KOs Nazim Sadykhov with a Pair of Brutal Elbows – UFC 323 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Fares Ziam vs. Nazim Sadykhov - UFC 323 Highlights

Fares Ziam delivered a shutout against Nazim Sadykhov at UFC 323.

It was all Ziam in the opening round, who kept Sadykhov from landing a single strike in the first five minutes of the fight. Ziam flexed his ground game early, getting his opponent to the mat and quickly taking his back. From there, Ziam looked to cinch in a choke, but couldn’t get his arm tucked under Sadykhov’s chin before the end of the stanza.

In the waning seconds of a dominant round two, Ziam landed a pair of brutal elbows on Sadykhov against the fence. With his opponent on the mat, Ziam unleashed a series of ground strikes, looking for a late finish. Just when it appeared the fight would be called, referee Jason Herzog allowed the onslaught to continue through the horn.

Just when it seemed as though the bell saved Sadykhov, Herzog waved off the fight after recognizing that Sadykhov couldn’t climb back to his feet at the end of the round.

Official Result: Fares Ziam def. Nazim Sadykhov via TKO (elbows to ground and pound) at 4:59 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Fares Ziam vs. Nazim Sadykhov at UFC 323:

