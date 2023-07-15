The ‘Black Wolf’ Nazim Sadykhov scored his second-straight win inside the Octagon, finishing Terrance McKinney in the second round of their main card matchup at UFC Vegas 77.

What started as a fairly competitive contest in the opening round, quickly evolved into a dominant second round for Sadykhov, only needing 67 seconds in round two to make ‘T-Wrecks’ tap out. The ending came when McKinney attempted a takedown but was quickly overpowered, allowing Sadykhov to reverse position and end up in mount. McKinney gave up his back in an effort to escape the unfavorable position. In the process, McKinney’s arm became trapped behind him, allowing ‘Black Wolf’ to cinch in a rear-naked choke and force McKinney to submit.

Official Result: Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:07 of Round 2.

After dropping his first career mixed martial arts bout, Sadykhov is riding a nine-fight winning streak, the last two coming inside the Octagon. With the loss, McKinney falls to 3-3 under the UFC banner, dropping three of his last four contests.

Check Out Highlights from Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney at UFC Vegas 77 Below: