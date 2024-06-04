Fan pays $95,000 to watch UFC star Charles Oliveira train and cut weight ahead of next fight

One MMA fan paid almost 100k for a unique experience with Charles Oliveira.

During the annual Instituto Projeto Neymar auction on Monday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a Russian businessman paid a whopping $95,000 for an experience that will allow him to watch former lightweight world champion Charles Oliviera train for his next fight. But the fun won’t stop there.

The man, identified as Roman Shpigel, will then fly to wherever his next fight takes place and watch him cut weight before joining Oliveira’s team for the post-weigh-ins day. The package deal also includes two tickets to the event.

The UFC has not yet announced when, where, or who ‘Do Bronx’ will fight after coming up short against Arman Tsarukyan at the promotion’s landmark event in Las Vegas.

Aside from the experience with Charles Oliveira, Shpigel paid a hefty price for a couple of other unique offerings

This year’s auction broke last year’s record, bringing in a total of $5.1 million. For those unfamiliar Neymar’s institute supports around 3,000 kids and teenagers from Jardim Gloria, Praia Grande. Neymar, a Brazilian soccer star who currently plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, was one of the top-10 highest-paid athletes of 2024 per Forbes with more than $100 million in earnings

He also announced an additional $5.1 million donation to Rio Grande do Sul, the Brazilian state recently affected by flooding.

Shpigel also purchased two other experiences, paying $190,000 to visit Neymar’s home and another six figures for an experience with Brazilian soccer team Flamengo and a barbecue at Leo Pereira’s house