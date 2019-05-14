Neil Magny Pulls Out Of UFC Rochester Co-Main Event

Spread the word!













UFC Rochester has taken a hit as welterweight contender Neil Magny is out of his co-main event fight with Vicente Luque.

A UFC official told MMA Junkie of the development on Monday night. The reasons for the withdrawal are undisclosed as of now.

However, with just days left for the event, the Las Vegas-based promotion is seeking out a replacement opponent for Luque.

It will be interesting to see what kind of opponent Luque gets, if any.

“The Silent Assassin” only recently cracked the top 15 of the welterweight rankings following his knockout win over Bryan Barbarena early this year. That win made it eight in his last nine fights.

A potential win over Magny, ranked No. 13, would have moved him up the ranks further. However, it’s unlikely that a similarly-ranked opponent will step in on just a few day’s notice.

Magny, meanwhile, will have to wait for his chance to return to the win column. Following a two-fight winning streak, the American was knocked out by Santiago Ponzinibbio late last year.

UFC Rochester takes May 18 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. It will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee.