The recent controversial heavyweight main event at PFL 3 between Fabricio Werdum and Renan Ferreira has been overturned from a Ferreira TKO win to a no-contest, following an extensive review by the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board.

The decision comes following an uproar from both sides regarding the bout. In his post-fight interview, Werdum alluded to Ferreira tapping to a submission, but the referee missed the alleged tap and Ferreira went on to win by TKO. The sequence was caught on video and made the rounds both on the broadcast and on Twitter.

Before his finish against Fabricio Werdum, Renan Ferreira appeared to tap Werdum twice on the shoulder. #2021PFL3 pic.twitter.com/1M5ktz4xX4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2021

After it became an increasingly more popular opinion that Werdum should’ve been given the submission win, Ferreira fired back at the former UFC heavyweight champion for contesting the result of the fight.

“I am very sad with this version that he is telling,” Ferreira said in an interview with Combate.”It is already his attitude to speak of character, of not being a man, of this or that, it is his posture. I have the full conception of what I did. My conscience is clear, I have my head up and let’s go to the next one.”

Both fighters came into the PFL 3 main event making their league debuts. Werdum came into his PFL debut losing two of his last three fights in the UFC; including a split decision loss to Aleksei Oleinik. Ferreira came to PFL following an up-and-down tenure with LFA.

Following the overturned result, it remains unclear as to what is next for both fighters. The league could have them rematch as soon as possible to get a more clear result and point allocation, or they could move forward with the heavyweight regular season and give both fighters new opponents.

It was an unfortunate end to an otherwise eventful night at PFL 3, in the league’s third event since resuming competition following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

