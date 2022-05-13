Fabian Edwards has knocked former UFC champion Lyoto Machida unconscious in the first round of the co-main event of Bellator 281.

Fabian Edwards, the brother of UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards, picked up the biggest win of his career to date. The two men began somewhat tentatively, trading leg kicks back and forth. However, the entire momentum of the fight changed when they clinched. Edwards landed a brutal elbow on the break that had ‘The Dragon’ reeling.

From that point on, Edwards continued to lay it on, landing three massive left hands to send the former UFC champ crumbling to the canvas. Several follow-up shots ensured Machida would not be making it back to his feet anytime soon.

Edwards wins via 1st round KO.

Below, check out the highlights of Fabian Edwards’ brutal KO of Lyoto Machida: