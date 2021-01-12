Russia’s Roman Bogatov made headlines in 2020 but not the kind he and his team were after. The 30-year-old arrived in the UFC with an unblemished record and a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense grappler.

However, his debut at UFC 251 saw Bogatov fall to Leonardo Santos via unanimous decision, chalk up multiple illegal strikes, and get released from the UFC. Now, with a new promotion behind him and a new opponent to conquer, Bogatov is looking to show the world exactly what he is capable of inside the cage.

BRAVE CF returns on Saturday (January 16), with BRAVE CF 46 taking place in Sochi. It will be the first time BRAVE has held an event in Russia. Headlining the show is a super lightweight title bout between defending champion Eldar Eldarov and Brazil’s Leonardo Mafra.

After recently signing with BRAVE CF, it seems only right that Bogatov makes his promotional debut on home soil. The Russian fighter will take on Kazakhstan’s Nurzhan Akishev in a catchweight bout on the main card of BRAVE CF 46. After the disappointment of 2020, Bogatov is counting down the days until he can get his hands on Akishev.

“I learned a lot from my last fight. It was a big push for me,” he said, speaking to LowkickMMA.

” I don’t think I am different from my opponent. He also loves to fight. The fighter who will be more cunning in battle will win. Many fighters from Kazakhstan have character and will fight until the end. “

Since its arrival on the MMA scene in 2016, BRAVE CF has held events in 20 different nations, earning itself a reputation as one of the sports most global promotions. Its success has not gone unnoticed by one of its newest recruits.

“I came to sign with BRAVE CF by accident. At first, I was offered a fight on short notice, but I wasn’t quite ready. Then they offered me a contract on good terms, and I accepted, ” Bogatov said.

” I really like this promotion, BRAVE Combat Federation. It holds tournaments in almost all the continents of the world. Many fighters are now striving for this promotion. “

Bogatov’s aim now is stay healthy, keep active and earn himself a title. If all goes to plan it will be a busy year for the man from Orenburg.

“I want to return to fights and I want to become a champion. I hope for 3-4 fights in 2021.”

Hopefully MMA fans will get to see the very best of Bogatov in 2022. BRAVE CF 46 takes place this Saturday and can be watched by USA fans on FiteTV.

