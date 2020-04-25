EXCLUSIVE| Nick Maximov On Competing At SUG 13 & Fighting Logan Paul

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight prospect Nick Maximov is one of the brightest talents currently emerging from the Nick Diaz Academy in Stockton, California.

Maximov is a 4-0 professional fighter who’s wins have all came inside the scheduled distance. He is due to compete at Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground 13 this weekend – which will take place from an unknown location.

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA about competing at the secretive SUG 13 event, Maximov said.

“I am beyond excited. It will have a ton of eyes on the event, I have a good opponent, so I couldn’t ask for anything better. I take every competition seriously. I never go into something for a pointless reason. I go in to win. I hate to lose.

I have no idea where the location is, I am not sure all of what is happening yet, I am just going with the flow. It’ll be interesting though. I’m excited to see everything and how it unfolds.

Maximov will face BJJ black belt, Joe Baiz, on Sunday and he’s excited to see how he does against such a high-level competitor, he said. “I am expecting a high-level black belt, with good leg attacks. It’ll be a good match and I’m excited to see how my style compares.”

The 22-year-old has previously expressed an interest in welcoming YouTuber Logan Paul into the world of MMA. Paul is still very much on the radar of Maximov, but the money would need to be right in order to make that fight happen, he explained.

“If the money is right I’d beat his ass. But I wouldn’t do it for a clout move. I would want the money to be right. I would have everything to lose and nothing to gain. So show me the money and we could talk.

“I think if they fought real fighters, they would regret it in a heartbeat. Big difference between YouTubers fighting each other than a YouTuber fighting a real fighter. If the money is right, I’d be down but I don’t want to do that for a clout move. That ain’t me. I am a prizefighter.”

Do you want to see Nick Maximov fight Logan Paul in MMA?