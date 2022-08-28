Exclusive: Juliana Miller reveals two opponents she is hoping to face in the future: ‘Tracy Cortez or Miranda Maverick’

After a stellar performance in the TUF 30 finale, Juliana Miller was crowned the victor of the iconic MMA reality show’s 30th installment. Having only debuted as a pro in 2019, there is little wonder why the newest UFC prospect is being billed as a massive prospect with the potential to go far.

Now an official UFC fighter, Juliana Miller sat down for an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA to discuss her goals for the next 12 months. ‘The Killer’ had the following to say:

“By the end of august 2023 I want to be 3-0 in the UFC, I want to have my first three UFC fights win them and be in a position to finally start making the rankings, I can guarantee for my first fight they’re not going to give me someone ranked. They’re going to try to help me build up my experience just a little, but I think that two or three fights in I’ll finally be in a mental and physical position to call out someone in the top 15.“

Juliana Miller discusses opponents she would like to face in the future

Julianna Miller also discussed during the LowKickMMA interview two opponents that she wouldn’t mind facing in the future, mentioning both Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick. However, at this stage in her UFC career, she believes it would be “very rude and disrespectful” to issue a callout to either woman.

“Maybe Tracy Cortez or Miranda Maverick. I don’t know I think that at this point in time, I’m not at a level to make any callouts because I haven’t done anything in the UFC yet. So, it’s like how can a nobody just call out somebody that’s ranked? I just think that to me it is very rude and disrespectful and I respect these girls so much. So, how about this in the next 12 months I will be in a position to be in the top 15 that’s my goal and I can’t wait to accomplish it.”

Both of these matchups would be interesting to see in the future and it’d be hard to deny they make sense should we see the killer Julianna Miller go 3-0 as she plans in the next twelve months.

Check out Juliana Miller’s full interview with LowKickMMA below: