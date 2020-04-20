EXCLUSIVE | Johnny Walker Plans To Become Two-Weight Champion

Spread the word!













Johnny Walker says his ultimate goal is to become a two-weight UFC champion. He is planning to win the title at 205lbs before stepping up and doing the same at heavyweight.

Brazilian knockout artist Walker is coming off consecutive defeats against fellow light-heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov. The 28-year-old isn’t letting his losses get him down and still plans to become a two-weight world champion in the next few years

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA, Walker promised he’d be committing 100 percent to becoming a multi-weight MMA champion and creating a good life for his family, he said.

“My main goal is to be champion in two categories. Once I get the belt at light-heavyweight I’m going to go to heavyweight and get another belt. It just needs time and I will be there. This is my goal. I don’t want to keep fighting for too long. I want to retire before my forties maybe like 37 or something like that. This is my opportunity to get a good life for my family. I want to invest 100 percent of my time to get this belt and get this championship.”

The Tristar fighter is hoping head coach Firas Zahabi can help him improve his game and mold his style into that of a champion. Walker is known for his highlight-reel knockouts but admits he may need to fight smarter in order to make it to the top of the division, he said.

“At this level, it doesn’t matter if you just knock people out. You have to find a way to win and I understand this. Nobody wants to exchange punches with me because I’m a striker and I kill people if I hit them.

“Nikita Krylov is a karate guy, he knocks people out and he doesn’t try to knock me out, he just hugged me and controlled me won the ground and he won the fight. So, I have to be smart like that. In my next fight, I’m going to be smart. I’m going to keep my style, but if I need, I’m going to take people down. I’m going to hold people down and win by points. People are doing this with me, and they won, so I should do the same.

