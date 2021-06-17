The latest potential superstar to emerge from Cage Warriors, Ian Garry, is dead set on joining the UFC after fighting one more time for the London-based MMA promotion.

Garry (6-0) is due to compete for the Cage Warriors welterweight title later this month. He’ll take on Jack Grant in the final of the 170lb tournament on June 26.

In an interview with LowKickMMA ahead of the bout, Garry revealed his plan is to move onto the UFC after picking up welterweight gold by stopping Grant.

“I want the Cage Warriors belt, and I want to sign for the UFC,” Garry said. “As long as the UFC are the main platform for MMA, with all the best fighters in the world there, that’s where I’m going to want to be and that’s where I’m going to want to win the belt. I want to be the best fighter. I want to be one of the greatest to ever do this and I’m only going to get to that level in the UFC. So, win this belt and then see what happens next.

The idea of becoming a two-weight world champion with Cage Warriors is one that appeals to Garry but it’s not something he considers necessary before moving on to MMA’s premier promotion.

“I’ve already said I’d like to be a two-weight world champion,” Garry stated. “But, it’s kinda like, I’ve seen Mason Jones go in and he was a two-weight world champion and everyone bigged him up for being the next big thing and then he goes into the UFC and loses. I love Mason. I’ve got nothing against Mason but what’s the point of being a two-weight world champion and then going into the UFC and losing your first fight? I know, it’s a tough fight against Mike Davis. Like, that was a great scrap, it was a really good debut for Mason. But I don’t see the benefit or need to move up a weight class.”

