Video – Ex-WWE star Jack Claffey, released over sexual misconduct, loses via round 1 TKO

Jack Claffey, a former WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) professional wrestler, made his return to mixed martial arts at the end of last month under the banner of the Graham Boylan-led Cage Warriors promotion, dropping an opening round knockout loss.

Claffey, who competed in the WWE under the ring name of Gentleman Jack Gallagher, has competed twice in mixed martial arts – with both outings coming with Cage Warriors since 2022, suffering knockout losses in both matchups.

Jack Claffey stopped in sophomore MMA match

Returning at the end of July at Cage Warriors 175, Manchester native, Claffey was stopped in the opening round by Kallum Parker with a first round TKO loss via strikes, seeing his record in the sport move to 0-2 since his debut two years ago.

Also competing in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) back in May 2022, Jack Claffey earned a post-fight Performance of the Night bonus after turning in third round KO win over Rick Caruso in Orlando, Florida.

Handed his release from the above-mentioned, WWE back in 2020 following a historical sexual midconduct allegation levelled against him, Jack Claffey has yet to compete in the organization in the time since his departure.

Hit with a slew of reactions on social media after his loss, Claffey’s past allegations have since followed him in his move to mixed martial arts.

“Well done Kallum in dealing with that waste, who sexually assaults women,” A user commmented on Cage Warrior’s official X account.

“Early stoppage.”



“Jeez Jack is sh*te and got what he deserved. Not working out well for him this MMA stuff.”



“Always nice to see a racist get destroyed.”