Former UFC interim heavyweight title challenger, Mark ‘Super Samoan’ Hunt recently made his return to the squared circle for his third professional outing, in a Bankwest Stadium defeat to former Australian Rugby League player, Mark Gallen — after a scuffle at the weigh-ins earlier this week.



Hunt, who dropped to 0-2-1 as a professional boxer, had failed to make the walk to the ring since the year 2000, where he battled to a draw with Joe Askew.



The renowned heavyweight knockout artist suffered his third consecutive loss in combat sports, failing to mount a comeback against the rallying Gallen, on his way to a (58-58 x2, and 58-55) unanimous decision loss over five-rounds.



The 46-year-old South Auckland native got off to a promising start in the outing, with Gallen admitted he was rocked in the second-round via a damaging shot from the Kiwi, who eventually seemed quite fatigued midway through the contest.



Involved in quite the public dispute with the UFC following his eventual ‘No Contest’ with former division kingpin, Brock Lesnar back at UFC 200 in July 2016, Hunt had suffered three consecutive defeats to Curtis Blaydes, Aleksei Oleinik, and Justin Willis prior to his release from the UFC back in 2018 having fought the final bout on his Octagon deal.



With a 13-14-1-(1) résumé as a professional mixed martial artist, kickboxing standout Hunt famously scored notable career victories over the likes of Dab Bobish, Wanderlei Silva, Mirko Cro Cop, Ben Rothwell, Cheick Kongo, Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, Antonio Silva, Frank Mir, and Derrick Lewis.



During his nine-year stint in K-1 — Hunt managed to claim the 2001 K-1 World Grand Prix, defeating the likes of Jerome Le Banner, and Stefan Leko, before a final triumph over Francisco Filho.

While Hunt slumped to a defeat, opponent, Gallen claimed he’d “smash“ former UFC middleweight titleholder, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker as well.