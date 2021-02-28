Former UFC flyweight title challenger, John Moraga fell to 1-3 as a professional boxer last night — featuring on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez’s successful super middleweight title retention against Avni Yildirim.



Moraga, who began his professional boxing career back in 2012, had featured twenty-five times as a professional mixed martial artist — notching a 19-7 professional résumé. A former flyweight title challenger under the UFC’s banner, Moraga attempted to pry the 125-pound championship from the decorated, Demetrious Johnson back in July of 2013 — dropping a fifth round armbar loss to the Kentucky native.



Kickstarting his boxing career back in October of 2019 — Moraga managed to level his record at 1-1 with a second round knockout win over Brandon Foss.



In October of last year, the 36-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to world championship silver medalist, Duke Ragan.



Dropped within the opening seven-seconds by Marc Castro last night, Moraga was eventually finished in the second frame, dropped with a right hand before making a standing nine count. Returning to his feet, Moraga was dropped for a third time with the referee immediately waving off the fight.

Marc Castro improves to 2-0 👏 pic.twitter.com/jWPIYV4g7E — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 28, 2021



A fourteen-fight Octagon veteran, Moraga established an 8-6 promotional record, besting the likes of Dustin Ortiz, Justin Scoggins, and Magomed Bibulatov. Moraga’s last professional victory came against fellow one-time title chaser, Wilson Reis — before he suffered a second round knockout loss to current flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night Lincoln back in August of 2018.

A former two-time bantamweight championship on the North American regional circuit, Moraga earned his shot at the previously mentioned recent ONE Championship flyweight Grand Prix victor, Johnson with a pair of stoppage wins in his first two Octagon appearances.



Stopping Ulysses Gomez with an impressive knockout via an elbow and follow strikes in his UFC debut, Moraga then submitted Chris Cariaso with a third round guillotine in August of 2012 — earning him a Submission of the Night honour.