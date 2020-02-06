Ex-Jon Jones Coach Frank Lester Blasts “Bones” Camp Online

Spread the word!













Jon Jones is preparing to defend his light heavyweight championship this weekend (Sat. February 8, 2020).

Fight week is a big week for anyone, most of all a UFC champion, so distractions aren’t necessarily welcome. With that being said, one of Jones’ ex-coaches, Frank Lester, has once again taken to social media to fire off shots at the Jones camp. Lester shared a photo of the Jones team and called them the “fakest group of people I’ve ever been around.” Here’s his full statement.

“Fakest group of people I’ve ever been around. They will invite you on the team after 8 years of faithful service. They will use you for the highest level of sparring and drilling, they will pray with you like you family, but in actuality none of these dudes give a flying fuck about the other personally, they just hanging on Jon’s nutsack bc they want to get paid. And when I got ripped off all these so called friends turned their backs on me & all the hard work I had given to Team Jone and Jacksons MMA as a whole over the last 8 years.

“Just bc jon is a super control freak who has to get his was and if you’re not ready to be his yes man and suck on his ego inflated dick… then you’re out! Well let’s see what KARMA has in store for this weekend for these fucking chumps! “Let em hate’ so long as they fear’ I’m not the one who needed to involve the police or call Greg Jacksons punk ass bc jon Jones was too scared to come fight me like a man for the money he owed me. Oh, yeah, Jon Jones is a master in the cage but a BITCH IN THE STREET.

“So he had Greg call his lil GF who works for APD and submit an unlawful red flag law memorandum on me bc jon Jones pussy ass thought I might shoot him, which I never said anything of the sort or hinted that was even a possibility.

“He’s just got a bitch ass cowards with no street heart to handle his own bullshit in real life when it comes to real men being about real business and he had to make sure the law would over step their boundaries bc his ego is so big & he knows Greg will break laws bc he needs that BONES paycheck bc after that divorce and his terrible business skills which killed the original gym, it prolly ain’t coming again for too much longer! #TANKLIFE #ImTheRealestINTheGame LETS GO CHAMP!!! @domreyes24“

This, of course, isn’t the first time Lester has done this. He caused quite the stir with the Jones camp when he alleged that Jones hadn’t paid him for coaching him ahead of his fight with Thiago Santos last year. He also threatened Jones, saying it’d be “on sight” if they ran into each other in public.

Jones will put his light heavyweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 247 this weekend on pay-per-view (PPV). The action goes down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He’ll face off against undefeated knockout artist Dominick Reyes. It will be interesting to see if Jones will remain king of 205 pounds by the end of the weekend.

