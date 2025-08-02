Esteban Ribovics Shines Bright, Defeats Elves Brener in Jaw-Dropping Slugfest – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener - UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Esteban Ribovics put on the performance of a lifetime at UFC Vegas 108, defeating Elves Brener in a Fight of the Year contender.

Ribovics and Brener delivered an entertaining three-round war that had everyone inside The APEX on their feet. Ribovics quickly established himself as the faster and more effective striker, but no matter what he threw, Brener would eat it and fire right back.

gettyimages 2228261502 612x612 1
gettyimages 2228261486 612x612 1

Brener seemingly got stronger as the fight grew longer, clocking Ribovics with a pair of nasty lefts in the final 30 seconds of the fight. Unfortunately, it wasn’t even to stave off the unrelenting attack of Ribovics, who walked away with a very impressive decision victory over his Brazilian adversary.

gettyimages 2228261482 612x612 1

Official Result: Esteban Ribovics def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

gettyimages 2228261649 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener at UFC Vegas 108:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

