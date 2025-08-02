Esteban Ribovics Shines Bright, Defeats Elves Brener in Jaw-Dropping Slugfest – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Esteban Ribovics put on the performance of a lifetime at UFC Vegas 108, defeating Elves Brener in a Fight of the Year contender.

Ribovics and Brener delivered an entertaining three-round war that had everyone inside The APEX on their feet. Ribovics quickly established himself as the faster and more effective striker, but no matter what he threw, Brener would eat it and fire right back.

Brener seemingly got stronger as the fight grew longer, clocking Ribovics with a pair of nasty lefts in the final 30 seconds of the fight. Unfortunately, it wasn’t even to stave off the unrelenting attack of Ribovics, who walked away with a very impressive decision victory over his Brazilian adversary.

Official Result: Esteban Ribovics def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener at UFC Vegas 108:

Ya está aqui. Esteban Ribovics 🇦🇷 VAMOS ARGENTINA 🔥 #UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/jCBCe61QHc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 3, 2025

Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics is an ABSOLUTE WAR! ‼️👊🏽💥 #UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/it2uMdkIW7 — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) August 3, 2025

BOOM! Elves Brener lands HARD Left Hook vs Esteban Ribovics at #UFCVegas108 💥‼️👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/2I1rHARhuD — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) August 3, 2025

Brener was mildly annoyed by that concussion pic.twitter.com/BM7NLgLi6G#UFCVegas108 — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) August 3, 2025