Well, here we go again. One week removed from UFC 259’s disqualification debacle between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, we’ve got more controversy at UFC Vegas 21. Opening the main card, Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart ends in a ‘No Contest’ after the former lands a late first round illegal knee to a grounder, Stewart.

Dropping the British puncher on the feet, Anders swamped for what appeared to be an age, with referee, Herb Dean allowing Sterwart to work to a better position. Attempting to finish Stewart, Anders threw a knee to a grounded Stewart hwo had right foot, left knee, and left hand planted to the Octagon canvas.

Separating the two, Dean called for the Octagon-side doctor to assess Stewart, who confirmed his intentions to continue fighting. After calling the Poplar native to walk toward him, the physician eventually informed Dean that Stewart could no longer continue, resulting in an end to the matchup. Per the broadcast, UFC VP of affairs, Marc Ratner detailed how the fight ended in a ‘No Contest’ rather than a disqualification as the fight failed to see beyond the second round, as well as the fact that the illegal blow wasn’t deemed intentional.

Below, catch the highlights from Anders’ ‘No Contest’ clash with Stewart.

