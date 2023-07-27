Heralded as one of the most important boxing matches of this generation, on Saturday night in ‘Sin City’ – as part of a massive weekend for combat sports, welterweight champions, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford both put their gleaming undefeated records on the line in pursuit of unified and undisputed separation.

Spence Jr., the current WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion, currently boasts a stunning 28-0 professional record, most recently turning in a tenth round knockout win over Yordenis Ugas back in April of last year.

As for Crawford, the current WBO welterweight kingpin, lays claim to a spectacular 39-0 record as a professional, defending that title back in December of last year with a stunning sixth round KO win over David Avanesyan in Nebraska.

And ahead of their blockbuster championship pairing this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Crawford, who looks to become the first to defeat the 33-year-old New Yorker, Spence Jr. – is available over on Betway as an impressive -160 betting favorite. Spence Jr., on the other hand, is currently listed as a +140 betting underdog to become the first to defeat Crawford.

Striking IBF welterweight spoils back in 2017, Spence Jr. landed a penultimate round knockout win over common-foe, Kell Brock, before retaining the title against Lamont Peterson, Carlos Ocampo, and Mikey Garcia, before adding WBC gold to his trophy cabinet with a decision win over Shawn Porter in 2019.



Returning to competition in 2020 following a brutal car crash the year prior, Spence defended his WBC and IBF titles with a unanimous decision win over Danny Garcia, before winning WBA gold against the aforenoted Cuban striker, Ugas.

Boasting a whopping 30 knockout victories from his 39 total career triumphs, Crawford minted himself as the WBO light welterweight champion in 2015, defeating Thomas Dulorme with a knockout victory in Arlington, Texas.

And in 2018, defeating Queensland puncher, Jeff Horn in a ninth round TKO success, Crawford defeated the former to win the WBO welterweight title. In successive successful title defenses next, Crawford has so far landed six championship retentions against Jose Banavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, common-opponents, Kell Brook and Shawn Porter, before his December KO win against Avanesyan.

In terms of interesting prop bets available over at Betway, Spence Jr. is a whopping +650 betting underdog to defeat Crawford via knockout come Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Furthermore, Crawford on the other hand, is also available at +250 to defeat Spence Jr. via KO, TKO, or disqualification.

And in the ninth and tenth round – if the bout manages to make it to the latter stages, Spence Jr. can be backed at +3,300 to score a knockout win, if he is to finish the fight against Crawford.

An interesting prop bet available to players come in the form of Gone in 60 Seconds, with both Spence Jr. and Crawford available at +3,300 to dispatch each other inside the opening minute of their massive welterweight title unification clash this weekend in the desert – in one of the most heralded pairings to ever grace the squared circle.